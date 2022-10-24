advertisement

Diwali 2022: Last-minute party outfit ideas

Diwali 2022: Last-minute party outfit ideas

From lehngas to anarkalis, a guide to help you quickly put together a stunning look for the festival of lights

Pick bright colours, like this mustard yellow in this Simar Dugal anarkali set, to match the day's festive theme. Add matching jewellery, but don't go overboard.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.10.2022  |  01:17 PM IST
A simple, chic dress can also help you shine at any party. Just keep the jewellery and makeup to a minimum. The dress is by Seema Gujral
Pick bright colours, like this mustard yellow in this Simar Dugal anarkali set, to match the day's festive theme. Add matching jewellery, but don't go overboard.
Pair a plain black kurta with a shimmery skirt, printed patiala or an embroidered sharara like the one above by Abhinav Mishra. Complete the outfit with a organza dupatta.
Think you can't wear a free-flowing kaftan for a festival? Here's an inspiration by Rajdeep Ranawat.
