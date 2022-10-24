Home > Fashion> Trends > Diwali 2022: Last-minute party outfit ideas

Diwali 2022: Last-minute party outfit ideas From lehngas to anarkalis, a guide to help you quickly put together a stunning look for the festival of lights /fashion/trends/diwali-2022-last-minute-party-outfit-ideas-111666593739749.html 111666593739749 photostory

Pick bright colours, like this mustard yellow in this Simar Dugal anarkali set, to match the day's festive theme. Add matching jewellery, but don't go overboard.