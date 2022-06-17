Dior's colourful celebration of flamenco

A live show by Christian Dior in the Spanish city of Seville on Thursday included a colourful celebration of flamenco.

The event is one of several that mark the return of luxury labels to the catwalk after a period of dormancy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event in the city's historic Plaza de Espana showcased the French brand's new "Cruise 2023" collection, including looks that evoked the Duchess of Alba, the world's most titled aristocrat and a flamenco fashion icon for decades at Seville´s Feria de Abril until her death in 2014.

Also read: The $5,300 Miss Dior chair is made of aluminium

More from the cruise collection. (REUTERS)

Dior's Italian creative chief, Maria Grazia Chiuri, told Reuters the show and collection included several collaborations, including one with Spanish choreographer Blanca Li.

Chiuri said other collaborations produced individual items, such as hats, and what she called a "very unique and haute couture" method of embroidery featuring thread made from "real silver and real gold."

"I've never seen it before, not in Paris, not in Italy and not in India," Chiuri said.

Earlier in the day, LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault had said the French luxury goods giant, which owns labels Louis Vuitton and Dior, was on a "very good track" regarding its performance for the first six months of the year.

"I am optimistic, you will see the numbers," Arnault told reporters during a tech event in Paris, referring to his group.

Arnault said he was optimistic central banks in the US and Europe could slow inflation without triggering a recession, noting “the global economy is at a turning point."

The luxury industry started the year strongly, riding a wave of demand for high end goods from consumers eager to spend money saved during the pandemic as socialising resumed.

But recent lockdowns in China, a key growth driver for European luxury houses, have prompted concern that demand for high end fashion and accessories could slow.

Also read: An exhibition to celebrate seven decades of Christian Dior