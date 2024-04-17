advertisement

Dior looks to Marlene Dietrich in fall show

The French fashion house's recent show in New York was inspired by Dietrich, who was the pioneer of androgyny

From the Dior pre-fall 2024 women’s collection show at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City, on 15 April
From the Dior pre-fall 2024 women’s collection show at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City, on 15 April (REUTERS)
Reuters
LAST PUBLISHED 17.04.2024  |  11:00 AM IST

French fashion house Christian Dior unveiled a fall line inspired by actress Marlene Dietrich at a catwalk show in New York on Monday evening.

Nodding to Dietrich's personal style, Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dressed models in white shirts, sometimes with ties, pleated trousers and black blazers.

Belted or cowl-neck dresses looked to 1940s silhouettes while some frocks sparkled with beading.

There were also nods to New York, with prints of the Statue of Liberty featuring on some designs. Others were adorned with depictions of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where Dior is based.

Some of the designs paid tribute to New York
Some of the designs paid tribute to New York (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Chiuri worked with artist Claire Fontaine on designing the show space, with pairs of illuminated hands adorning the catwalk's backdrop.

"These hands represent positively and in an empowering way the female sex and they are the hands of the seamstresses, of the creators, myself, of Maria Grazia and the hands of the women that made this project possible," Fontaine said in an interview.

Among the celebrities attending the show were actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Williams, Naomi Watts, Rosamund Pike and Charlize Theron.

