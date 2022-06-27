Dior gives menswear a floral touch

The luxury label's show was a tribute to the late British painter Duncan Grant.
(REUTERS)
For spring, designer Kim Jones recreated the painter’s universe by not just evoking his masterpieces, but by creating the actual garments he wore while working, such as his straw hat reimagined as a baseball cap and his signature suits.
(REUTERS)
Summer layering made an appearance throughout the collection.
(AP)
Ribboned boots and shorts were coordinated with statement chains, creating a captivating look.
(REUTERS)
The palette of the collection was, fittingly, garden- and pond-inspired with a lot of greens, blues and pinks.
(REUTERS)
FIRST PUBLISHED
27.06.2022
| 05:33 PM IST
