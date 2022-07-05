Dior crafts folk culture and tradition in Paris

Images of traditional embroideries and floral paintings adorned the walls of Dior's celebrity-laden runway, in homage to Ukraine, as Paris' four-day Couture Week kicked off Monday.
Creative Director Maria Chiuri channelled the “tree of life,” the leitmotif in Trofymenko’s art, by evoking roots and branches in long, loose folksy gowns — or in stiff, cropped ethnic jackets embroidered in silks and cotton threads and yarn.
In a near-poetic touch, patchworks of braids in bronze guipure on full skirts seemed to resemble shimmering morning dew on foliage.
