Dior crafts folk culture and tradition in Paris

Dior crafts folk culture and tradition in Paris

Dior's embroidery-rich collection riffing on Eastern European styles was a message of cultural dialogue and support for Ukraine 

Images of traditional embroideries and floral paintings adorned the walls of Dior's celebrity-laden runway, in homage to Ukraine, as Paris' four-day Couture Week kicked off Monday.
Images of traditional embroideries and floral paintings adorned the walls of Dior's celebrity-laden runway, in homage to Ukraine, as Paris' four-day Couture Week kicked off Monday.
Creative Director Maria Chiuri channelled the “tree of life,” the leitmotif in Trofymenko’s art, by evoking roots and branches in long, loose folksy gowns — or in stiff, cropped ethnic jackets embroidered in silks and cotton threads and yarn.
Creative Director Maria Chiuri channelled the "tree of life," the leitmotif in Trofymenko's art, by evoking roots and branches in long, loose folksy gowns — or in stiff, cropped ethnic jackets embroidered in silks and cotton threads and yarn.
In a near-poetic touch, patchworks of braids in bronze guipure on full skirts seemed to resemble shimmering morning dew on foliage.
In a near-poetic touch, patchworks of braids in bronze guipure on full skirts seemed to resemble shimmering morning dew on foliage.
  05.07.2022 | 11:00 AM IST
    05.07.2022 | 11:00 AM IST

