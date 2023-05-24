Dior celebrates Frida Kahlo, Mexico in Cruise 2024 collection For its latest showcase, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented a Mexico-inspired cruise show /fashion/trends/dior-celebrates-frida-kahlo-in-cruise-2024-collection-111684750523148.html 111684750523148 story

Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri during Christian Dior's Cruise 2024 collection fashion show at Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City on 20 May (AFP)

For this year's Cruise collection, Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri turned her focus towards Mexico, celebrating the region's past and present.

At the Baroque courtyard of Mexico city's Colegio de San Ildefonso, models presented clothes with the masculine-meets-feminine aesthetic, including loose-fitting jackets, blazers, shirts and co-ord sets, many inspired by Chiuri's muse, artist Frida Kahlo.

In a press release, Dior said the cruise collection is "conceived as an actual research project, allowing an in-depth study of the social and historical implications of craft cultures," and “creates a space to explore and showcase a series of works undertaken by various Indigenous communities.”

Models present creations from Christian Dior's Cruise 2024 collection (AFP)

The clothes also had motifs from Kahlo's paintings, like butterflies, parrots, monkeys and birds of paradise. The Dior team collaborated with the region's craftspeople and artisans, who helped to put together the collection.

Models present creations from Christian Dior's Cruise 2024 collection (AFP)

This was much like Dior's show earlier this year in Mumbai, for which Chiuri had collaborated with the Chanakya School of Craft in the city. Like at the Mexico show, the Mumbai showcase also included ready-to-wear clothes that are no-nonsense, and fit as much for a day meeting as for a pool party.