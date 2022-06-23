Dhruv Kapoor shows menswear can be really fun too
The Delhi-based designer presented his eponymous label at the recently concluded Milan fashion Week
Giving menswear a new life in florals and graphic prints, Kapoor presented a unique gender-fluid collection.
Titled 'The Seeker', the collection featured garments made using upcycled fabrics and discarded textiles.
Indian models, including Tuhir and Neil Varel, made their appearance on the runway for the showcase.
In this experimental take on menswear, Kapoor combined maximalist prints with minimalist motifs.
