Home > Fashion> Trends > Dhruv Kapoor shows menswear can be really fun too

Dhruv Kapoor shows menswear can be really fun too The Delhi-based designer presented his eponymous label at the recently concluded Milan fashion Week /fashion/trends/dhruv-kapoor-shows-menswear-can-be-really-fun-too-111655951142263.html 111655951142263 gallery

Giving menswear a new life in florals and graphic prints, Kapoor presented a unique gender-fluid collection. (Instagram/Neil Varel) Titled 'The Seeker', the collection featured garments made using upcycled fabrics and discarded textiles. (Instagram/Dhruv Kapoor) Indian models, including Tuhir and Neil Varel, made their appearance on the runway for the showcase. (Instagram/I_Tuhir) In this experimental take on menswear, Kapoor combined maximalist prints with minimalist motifs. (Instagram/Dhruv Kapoor) FIRST PUBLISHED

MOST POPULAR light up your inbox Tweets by @Mint_Lounge advertisement