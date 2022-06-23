advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Dhruv Kapoor shows menswear can be really fun too

Dhruv Kapoor shows menswear can be really fun too

The Delhi-based designer presented his eponymous label at the recently concluded Milan fashion Week 

Giving menswear a new life in florals and graphic prints, Kapoor presented a unique gender-fluid collection. 
Giving menswear a new life in florals and graphic prints, Kapoor presented a unique gender-fluid collection.  (Instagram/Neil Varel)
Titled 'The Seeker', the collection featured garments made using upcycled fabrics and discarded textiles. 
Titled 'The Seeker', the collection featured garments made using upcycled fabrics and discarded textiles.  (Instagram/Dhruv Kapoor)
Indian models, including Tuhir and Neil Varel, made their appearance on the runway for the showcase. 
Indian models, including Tuhir and Neil Varel, made their appearance on the runway for the showcase.  (Instagram/I_Tuhir)
In this experimental take on menswear, Kapoor combined maximalist prints with minimalist motifs. 
In this experimental take on menswear, Kapoor combined maximalist prints with minimalist motifs.  (Instagram/Dhruv Kapoor)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    23.06.2022 | 11:29 AM IST

