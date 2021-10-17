advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Rakhi 2020: Designers give the traditional rakhi an artisanal touch

Rakhi 2020: Designers give the traditional rakhi an artisanal touch

From fabric rakhis to those that go for the charm bracelet look, here are some innovative design updates for the rakhi

A minimalist rakhi from jewellery designer Suhani Pittie
By Shubham Ladha

LAST UPDATED 17.10.2021  |  07:07 PM IST

Even as the covid-19 pandemic has us socially distanced and celebrating Raksha Bandhan may not be possible in person unless you live in the same house as your sibling, you can still have rakhis delivered to their home. In fact, why not go beyond your regular rakhi choices? From big brands to independent labels, this year, designers have taken the rakhi to the next level with creative iterations of the humble thread: From bejeweled emblems that deserve to be kept as a memento to sustainably made ones that benefit artisans. Here's the Lounge edit of rakhis for this season:

Anavila Misra

Anavila Misra's delicate fabric rakhis
The label’s rakhis are crafted from beautiful linen, organza, and silk fabrics, all a part of scrap textiles that are repurposed. The delicate rakhis also come in their own linen envelopes along with all the prerequisites for the ceremony. Available at Anavila.com; 2,100

SR Artefacts

Rakhis mounted with semi-precious stones
These rakhis are crafted from glazed sterling silver and are mounted with semi-precious stones such as chalcedony, lapiz lazuli, coral, and yellow onyx. Available at SR Artefacts, Mumbai; 400 to 1,500

Tribe Amrapali

Amrapali's designs feature jadau work
The jewellery brand has also introduced its range of rakhis in intricate designs with floral motifs and jadau work for those who prefer more traditional designs. Available at TribeAmrapali.com; 395 to 4,100

Nicobar

Rakhis inspired by charm bracelets
For those who want a more abstract and modern approach to their designs, this brand’s rakhis have more charm-like elements than symbols, such as cowri shells, cardamoms, mandalas and letters from the Devanagari script. Available at Nicobar.com; 750

Suhani Pittie

Pittie's beaten gold look
The jewellery label is taking orders for handcrafted rakhis. Pittie’s minimalist take on auspicious symbols such as the Om, the Swastika and miniature icons of Lord Ganesha are a welcome update. Some designs can even be crafted in 22k gold. Available at SuhaniPittie.com; starting from 400

Samoolam Crafts

Crochet rakhis by Samoolam
A sustainable brand, Samoolam crafts is crocheting rakhis using cotton and viscose fibres. They’re lightweight and colourful, and proceeds from the sales will help their artisans. Available at Samoolam.com; Rs550 to 880

Sartorial by Swati

Upcycled elements
This independent design label focuses on natural fabrics and handcrafted products, and their rakhis are crafted from upcycled fabric, damaged mirrors and buttons. Proceeds from sales will go towards helping their artisans. Available at @sartorialbyswati on Instagram; 275

    17.10.2021 | 07:07 PM IST

