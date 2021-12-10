Decided what you’re wearing to the party?

Every time Lounge asked designers, stylists and celebrities what fashion stood for in the pandemic era, the responses were surprisingly, but understandably, similar—stylish, seamless, comfortable. From the runway shows and fashion films to the streets, clothes this year have been all about celebrating the present. Clothes that announce their presence—a glorious splash of colours, unapologetically sculptural shapes, playful moods. As designer Amit Aggarwal puts it, “unapologetic shine” is the flavour of the time. Or as stylist Ayesha Amin Nigam puts it: “Forget about all that talk of comfy neutral-colour clothing. All people care about right now is indulgence and extravagance.”

With year-end parties starting soon, we have put together a selection of trendy, yet timeless, looks to help you stand out rather than blend in.

Print on print is not an overkill, not this season at least. And Gucci x Balenciaga embraced it in happy floral colours in The Hacker Project collection. (Courtesy Gucci)

Who says comfort comes at the cost of style? See the magic unfold when you combine layering, lineal accents, colours and a flowy dress—just like this Nikita Mhaisalkar number. (Courtesy Nikita Mhaisalkar)

You can never go wrong with a well-tailored silk, cotton or velvet black suit. Add a bit of shine with sequins and some needlework, like this Shantanu and Nikhil piece, to up your glamour quotient. (Courtesy Shantanu and Nikhil )

The black dress is always a good idea, even more so if the embroidery is as intricate as in this Ritu Kumar outfit. (Courtesy Ritu Kumar)

Spinning architectural structures into fluid ensembles has been among the key trends this year. This Amit Aggarwal creation exemplifies how you can break the mould. (Courtesy Amit Aggarwal)

In her Suroor collection, Payal Singhal works with bandhani on tussar to serve up traditional with a modern twist. (Courtesy Payal Singhal)

The sari shines any which way you style it. This silk piece with zari work by Shanti Banaras combines tradition with avant-garde fashion. (Courtesy Shanti Banaras)

If maximalism is your mantra, an embroidered blazer will never let you down. Take a cue from this Falguni Shane Peacock suede blazer paired with an embroidered shirt and wool-blend trousers. (Courtesy Falguni Shane Peacock )

You can never go wrong with silk and brocade, especially in this winter season. Take a cue from Raw Mango's latest ‘Sher Bagh’ collection. (Courtesy Raw Mango)

