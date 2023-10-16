Davide Renne is Moschino's new creative director The designer, who has 20 years of experience designing women's collections at Gucci, will oversee women's and men's collections and accessories for the brand /fashion/trends/davide-renne-moschino-designer-111697450256569.html 111697450256569 story

Italian luxury label Moschino has named Tuscan-born designer Davide Renne its new creative director.

Renne, 46, who has 20 years of experience designing women's collections at Gucci, will oversee women's and men's collections and accessories for Moschino, parent company Aeffe said in a press release.

The appointment comes over six months after the departure of American designer Jeremy Scott, known for his bold, colourful creations.

Renne will take up the role from 1 November and his debut collection will be for autumn/winter 2024-25, presented at Milan Fashion Week in February.

Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Aeffe SpA, said, in a press release: “We have all been impressed by Davide’s extremely sophisticated vision of fashion’s power to create a living dialogue with the world around us, and by his deep understanding of the House of Moschino’s legacy and of our codes. He is a brilliant designer, and a special human being: Franco (Franco Moschino) used to say that bad manners are the only true bad taste and getting to know Davide I have been struck not only by his obvious talent but by his kindness, his sensibility.”

Talking about his new role, Renne said: "Franco Moschino had a nickname for his design studio: la sala giochi - the playroom. This resonates deeply with me: what fashion - Italian fashion especially, and the House of Moschino most of all, can achieve with its enormous power, should be accomplished with a sense of play, of joy. A sense of discovery, and experimentation.”

Also read: Moschino and H&M collaborate on a capsule collection