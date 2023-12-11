COP28: Shantnu and Nikhil talk about climate change through fashion show Shantnu & Nikhil showcased their latest collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023 /fashion/trends/cop28-shantnu-nikhil-climate-change-fashion-show-111702270446633.html 111702270446633 story

Designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil, renowned for their distinct take on Indian fashion, showcased their latest collection, Indra, at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023.

The exclusive fashion event held on 6 December featured designer labels from all over the world including Stella McCartney, LVMH, Rami Kadi, and Gelareh Designs. Shantnu & Nikhil were the only designers from India showcasing at the event.

The designer duo showcased an exclusive runway presentation at the Sustainable Fashion Summit hosted by the COP28 summit in Dubai. Their collection, Indra, resonated with reverence and urgency, transcending mere fashion to become a plea. It was a tapestry woven with threads of the divine, earthly, and an earnest call for help in the face of the climate crisis. The showcase was an ode to the celestial god of rain and storms, Indra and a metaphor for starting a profound journey in addressing the climate crisis.

In a world weighed down by the weight of environmental turmoil, Indra aims to transform the fashion runway into a stage for transcendence. The various designs were a tribute to the celestial god's regal splendour and vitality.

The collection encapsulated the Hindu god Indra's essence, his celestial chariot, Airavata, and the mighty forces he commands. Through this collection, they aimed to symbolise the tale of the water world on the brink of loss. Graceful drapes and shimmering silks mirrored the serenity of tranquil waters, with Indra's presence reflected through metallic embellishments and temple jewellery.

Reflecting on the showcase, Shantnu & Nikhil said, “We were ecstatic to showcase our collection, Indra, on this prestigious global platform of the Sustainable Fashion Summit. In a time when climate change was a pressing area of concern, we were glad to contribute to the cause through our creative endeavours in showcasing Indra. The silhouettes were reminiscent of the element of serene water, symbolic of the God of Rain, Lord Indra, and the splendid royalty he represents.”

The designers also called for change through their craft, a plea for enlightenment and a tribute to the sacredness of nature.

