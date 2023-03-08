Chanel knows what women want Virginie Viard’s fall-winter collection was about body diversity and complete with references to the camellia flower, a key brand symbol /fashion/trends/chanel-knows-what-women-want-111678213315191.html 111678213315191 story

TOPSHOT - Models present creations from Chanel Womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP) (AFP)

French label Chanel created a double runway covered in black sand inside the Grand Palais Ephémère in Paris, presenting a collection that made references to a key brand symbol, the camellia flower.

The show set was built around white camellia sculptures that faced the audience. It is believed that the camellia first became Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s obsession in 1913 when she pinned one to her belt, states a report in AP. “Camellia is more than a theme, it’s an eternal code,” creative director Virginie Viard said. “I like its softness and its strength.” The show was body diverse, with models of different body shapes presenting the elegant and fun collection.

A model presents a creation from Chanel Womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP) (AFP)

The flower appeared in garments and accessories throughout the show, though there was a restraint in Viard's aesthetic.

Most looks were black and white, paraded by models striding on shiny black platform boots, often with patterned white tights, states a Reuters report.

From the Chanel show (AP)

Viard also presented dandy-like British dressing gowns and jackets.

From the Chanel show (AFP)

The AP report states the ubiquitous sparkle of sequins and in plays in shape—slits in gowns, asymmetrical coats and swooshes of diagonal fabric on skirts—gave the collection motion. "The faded colors, the dusky pink, the crafted pieces, the touches of 1960s and 70s, a certain English vibe, the comfortable enveloping coats, the authentic materials, make the collections more real, and more charming too," Viard said.

