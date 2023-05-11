advertisement

Chanel gives a Hollywood twist to sportswear

Virginie Viard’s cruise collection was bright, fun, glamorous and comfortable

A model walks the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 Fashion Show on 9 May.
A model walks the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 Fashion Show on 9 May. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 11.05.2023  |  12:12 PM IST

Chanel's creative director Virginie Viard presented a line of sporty clothing designs, all shiny and colourful inspired by Hollywood glam, during a fashion show on 9 May in Los Angeles.

The cruise collection, which was presented at Paramount Picture Studio to an audience full of A-listers, including Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Andra Day and Leslie Mann, included swimsuits, sports bras, sparkling dresses, skirts, blazers and platform shoes with glowing heels, in various shades of pink along with lavender and black, according to an AP report.

Margot Robbie at the Chanel Cruise 2022/2023 Fashion Show on 9 May at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
Margot Robbie at the Chanel Cruise 2022/2023 Fashion Show on 9 May at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The last time Chanel had a cruise collection event in the Los Angeles area was 2007 in a hangar at the Santa Monica airport. The previous cruise shows were held in Provence, France and Monte Carlo, Monaco. After the nearly 30-minute show wrapped up, Viard took a bow and made a short strut of her own while attendees applauded her efforts. Audience members were entertained before and after the event by roller skaters who slithered through the crowd and collectively danced together at times, according to the AP report.

From the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 show
From the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 show (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Earlier this year, the French label Chanel created a double runway covered in black sand inside the Grand Palais Ephémère as part of the Paris fashion week, presenting a collection that made references to a key brand symbol, the camellia flower.

The show set was built around white camellia sculptures that faced the audience. It is believed that the camellia first became Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s obsession in 1913 when she pinned one to her belt, states a report in AP. “Camellia is more than a theme, it’s an eternal code,” creative director  Viard had said. “I like its softness and its strength.” The show was body diverse, with models of different body shapes presenting the elegant and fun collection.

