Home > Fashion> Trends > Chanel brings art decor to Paris 

Chanel brings art decor to Paris

The Chanel showcase at the Paris haute couture fashion week was creative designer Virginie Viard's tribute to mentor Karl Lagerfeld

For the fall/winter 2023 haute couture, Chanel approached artist Xavier Veilhan to create the constructive set for the collection in Bois de Boulogne. Featuring an array of fastidious embroideries and jacquards on coats, the collection was all about the minimalist touch. 
For the fall/winter 2023 haute couture, Chanel approached artist Xavier Veilhan to create the constructive set for the collection in Bois de Boulogne. Featuring an array of fastidious embroideries and jacquards on coats, the collection was all about the minimalist touch.  (AFP)
Indian model Avanti Nagrath walked the runway for the fall/winter 2023 show. 
Indian model Avanti Nagrath walked the runway for the fall/winter 2023 show.  (AFP)
The collection included garments in gentle colours, lines and shapes, accompanied by dazzling buttons, floaty plumes and large hats.
The collection included garments in gentle colours, lines and shapes, accompanied by dazzling buttons, floaty plumes and large hats. (REUTERS)
The 80s fashion was celebrated in the form of A-line coats with dropped waists and statement pockets.
The 80s fashion was celebrated in the form of A-line coats with dropped waists and statement pockets. (REUTERS)
Embroidered textiles, applique work on chiffon, tulle and tweeds were seen in abundance in the collection.
Embroidered textiles, applique work on chiffon, tulle and tweeds were seen in abundance in the collection. (REUTERS)
  FIRST PUBLISHED
    06.07.2022 | 11:59 AM IST

