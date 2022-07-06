Chanel brings art decor to Paris

For the fall/winter 2023 haute couture, Chanel approached artist Xavier Veilhan to create the constructive set for the collection in Bois de Boulogne. Featuring an array of fastidious embroideries and jacquards on coats, the collection was all about the minimalist touch.
(AFP)
Indian model Avanti Nagrath walked the runway for the fall/winter 2023 show.
(AFP)
The collection included garments in gentle colours, lines and shapes, accompanied by dazzling buttons, floaty plumes and large hats.
(REUTERS)
The 80s fashion was celebrated in the form of A-line coats with dropped waists and statement pockets.
(REUTERS)
Embroidered textiles, applique work on chiffon, tulle and tweeds were seen in abundance in the collection.
(REUTERS)
FIRST PUBLISHED
06.07.2022
| 11:59 AM IST
