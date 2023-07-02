Celine has cancelled menswear show in Paris The LVMH fashion label took the decision following growing unrest in the French city over the death of a teenager /fashion/trends/celine-menswear-show-paris-riots-police-111688279433835.html 111688279433835 story

Police officers stand guard in front of the Dior building during riots following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, at Champs Elysees in Paris, on 1 July (REUTERS)

Celine has cancelled its spring-summer 2024 menswear show, which was scheduled for 2 July in Paris, amid growing protests in the French city over the police killing of a teenager.

In an Instagram post, Celine's creative designer Hedi Slimane said having "a fashion show in Paris, while France and its capital are bereaved and bruised… seems inconsiderate and totally out of place.”

Also read: A Victoria & Albert Museum show depicts the journey of divas

Slimane said it was "a great disappointment" to not have the show, but the "uncertain evolution of the very serious troubles" meant it was vital for the safety of the guests and his team members, states an AFP report.

The riots started on Tuesday after a police officer shot dead Nahel, a 17-year-old motorist of North African descent, in Nanterre while he was trying to flee a traffic stop.

Other fashion shows, part of the Paris haute couture week starting on 3 July, will open as scheduled. The show had not been cancelled as of June 30, according to a representative for the organizer, Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, stated a Bloomberg report.

At its December show last year in Los Angeles, Age Of Indieness, Slimane had introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants, along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripes' rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the collection from the LVMH-owned brand.