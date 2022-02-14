advertisement

Can ballgowns become everyday wear?

Can ballgowns become everyday wear?

At the ongoing New York Fashion Week, Christian Siriano showcased a 'Victorian Matrix' collection, featuring ballgowns in a variety of colours and textures

Christian Siriano's show was part space age, and part centuries gone by.
Christian Siriano's show was part space age, and part centuries gone by.
When asked about his collection, the designer told The Associated Press, ‘I feel like that’s what we’ve been living in. Like, are we living in Victorian times? Are we living in this alternate world? Like, what is it? So I guess that’s kind of how I approached the collection.’
When asked about his collection, the designer told The Associated Press, 'I feel like that's what we've been living in. Like, are we living in Victorian times? Are we living in this alternate world? Like, what is it? So I guess that's kind of how I approached the collection.'
His ballgown came with innovative styles, like this one with a cape and a cutout middle.
His ballgown came with innovative styles, like this one with a cape and a cutout middle.
The gowns were designed in such modern ways that they seemed almost comfortable enough for a trip to the coffee place. 
The gowns were designed in such modern ways that they seemed almost comfortable enough for a trip to the coffee place.
Beyond the ballgowns, the designer presented some statement garments that were more Jetsons-inspired. 
Beyond the ballgowns, the designer presented some statement garments that were more Jetsons-inspired.
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    14.02.2022 | 09:50 AM IST

