Can ballgowns become everyday wear?

Christian Siriano's show was part space age, and part centuries gone by.
(AFP)
When asked about his collection, the designer told The Associated Press, ‘I feel like that’s what we’ve been living in. Like, are we living in Victorian times? Are we living in this alternate world? Like, what is it? So I guess that’s kind of how I approached the collection.’
(AFP)
His ballgown came with innovative styles, like this one with a cape and a cutout middle.
(AFP)
The gowns were designed in such modern ways that they seemed almost comfortable enough for a trip to the coffee place.
(AFP)
Beyond the ballgowns, the designer presented some statement garments that were more Jetsons-inspired.
(AFP)
