Bye micro mini. It's the season of midi skirt

While the itsy-bitsy micro mini may be stealing the spotlight on the red carpet, it's hard to overlook the popularity of the midi length style this spring-summer season.

Seen in different textile variations, from the bias cut satin to asymmetric pleated option, the demure silhouette has emerged as a strong go-to style this season.

For Dior spring-summer 23, Maria Grazia Chiuri sent out an array of new look skirts in raffia lace. For Chanel couture spring collection, on the other hand, Virginie Viard presented a midi-length ruffled dress styled with gold boots. From denim flap front pocket style to the light wash maxi denim and variations crafted in vegan leather, one's clearly spoilt for choice when it comes to midi skirts.

From the House of Fett

Designer Nupur Kanoi says the midi skirt was a popular length in the 1940s, a fashion decade known for its elegance and grace. "It has made a huge comeback since it is very versatile and suits most body types. However, fabric and texture play an important factor. Lightweight and flowy fabrics such as silk, satin, and chiffon are great choices for the spring and summer seasons. For a more casual look, a denim, cotton, or a cargo midi skirt would be more appropriate. Be it with pleats, ruffles, a bias cut, asymmetric or draped, a high waist midi skirt with a stylised slit is sexy and works like magic for the more modest dresser," she says.

Kanoi suggests pairing it with a T-shirt, a crop top, oversized shirts and white sneakers or sandals for a more casual look. "For a more formal event, dress it up with a blouse and heels or strappy sandals. Opt for leather or a denim jacket, layered over the top to dress it up. Accessories can also make a big difference in elevating the outfit. For a more bohemian vibe, add some statement jewellery such as a chunky necklace or oversized earrings. A statement bag or a belt can also add some interest to the outfit. Additionally, sunglasses, hats, and scarves can be great accessories for a summer look," she adds.

Designer Nitya Bajaj, whose current collection “Gul” features an array of options in this style, says, "I feel the bias cut in the midi is quite flattering as it does not bulk up at the waist and gives a fluid, feminine fall. We have introduced the floral sequin midi skirts in our Gul collection with matching pearl work crop tops to go perfectly for that dinner date. Style it with pearls and your strappy stilettos," she suggests.

Midi skirts offer a great balance of comfort and style, making them perfect for both casual and formal events.

Esha Bhambri, creative director, House of Fett, says, "When it comes to styling midi skirts for summer, bright colours and abstract prints can be a great way to refresh the familiar silhouette. These details can add visual interest to the outfit and make it stand out. Handkerchief hems and asymmetric ruffle details are also a great way to add a contemporary touch to a feminine look. In terms of fabric, silk and cotton poplin are great options as they are light, breathable, and comfortable to wear in warmer weather. Taffeta can also be a good option for a semi-structured look that is suitable for more formal occasions."

Overall, midi skirts are a versatile and timeless wardrobe staple that can be styled in many ways, depending on personal preferences and the occasion. "Experimenting with different fabrics, prints, and cuts can help create a unique and stylish look that suits individual style," adds Bhambri.

Designer Ranna Gill also roots for the midi length style. "The midi length is sophisticated and you can really play with fabrics to elevate the look. For the season, I recommend a floral midi. Pair it with a bralette and ballets for the day or layer a linen blazer and platform heels for the evening. It's chic, feminine and ticks all the trend boxes," says Gill.

