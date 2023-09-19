advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Trench coats in summer? Burberry believes it's a good idea

Trench coats in summer? Burberry believes it's a good idea

British designer Daniel Lee presented his second collection for the label, featuring more prints and colours than usual

The Burberry catwalk show was presented in a London park, with several VIP guests, from Rachel Weisz and Mo Farah, to Kano and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, in attendance.
The Burberry catwalk show was presented in a London park, with several VIP guests, from Rachel Weisz and Mo Farah, to Kano and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, in attendance. (REUTERS)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 19.09.2023  |  11:36 AM IST
The show included more prints than usual. The famous Burberry tartan was less prominent in the collection.
The show included more prints than usual. The famous Burberry tartan was less prominent in the collection. (AFP)

The designer Lee said the collection was as 'an exploration of lightness, sensuality, beauty and elegance', according to an AFP report.
The designer Lee said the collection was as 'an exploration of lightness, sensuality, beauty and elegance', according to an AFP report. (AFP)
Many skirts, dresses and coasts had huge colourful flowers that looked inspired from English meadows.
Many skirts, dresses and coasts had huge colourful flowers that looked inspired from English meadows. (REUTERS)

