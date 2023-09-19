Trench coats in summer? Burberry believes it's a good idea British designer Daniel Lee presented his second collection for the label, featuring more prints and colours than usual /fashion/trends/burberry-summer-trends-london-fashion-week-111695101571861.html 111695101571861 story

The Burberry catwalk show was presented in a London park, with several VIP guests, from Rachel Weisz and Mo Farah, to Kano and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, in attendance. (REUTERS)

The show included more prints than usual. The famous Burberry tartan was less prominent in the collection. (AFP) Also read: London Fashion Week: A little bit of shine, glamour and lots of colours The designer Lee said the collection was as 'an exploration of lightness, sensuality, beauty and elegance', according to an AFP report. (AFP) Many skirts, dresses and coasts had huge colourful flowers that looked inspired from English meadows. (REUTERS) Also read: London Fashion Week: A mix of streetwear and eveningwear FIRST PUBLISHED

