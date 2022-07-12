Bridal trends to bookmark this wedding season
From fabric to form, bridal couture is moving away from all things traditional, almost
Sculptural iterations of saris, lehengas and gowns are also becoming popular among millennial brides who want to add a twist to the traditional wear.
(Instagram/Gauravgupta)
A touch of Western to the Indian couture, bodice gowns, corseted blouses and long veils have garnered a big following this season.
(Instagram/Shibanidandekar)
Many designers, from Tarun Tahiliani to Manish Malhotra, are designing garments in lighter shades of white and ivory for wedding functions.
(Instagram/Anitadongre)
Full sleeved blouses with detailed embroidery, embellishments and sequins have become a touchstone for the new-age bride.
(Instagram/Falgunishanepeacock)
