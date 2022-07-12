advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Bridal trends to bookmark this wedding season 

Bridal trends to bookmark this wedding season

From fabric to form, bridal couture is moving away from all things traditional, almost

Sculptural iterations of saris, lehengas and gowns are also becoming popular among millennial brides who want to add a twist to the traditional wear.
Sculptural iterations of saris, lehengas and gowns are also becoming popular among millennial brides who want to add a twist to the traditional wear. (Instagram/Gauravgupta)
A touch of Western to the Indian couture, bodice gowns, corseted blouses and long veils have garnered a big following this season.
A touch of Western to the Indian couture, bodice gowns, corseted blouses and long veils have garnered a big following this season. (Instagram/Shibanidandekar)
Many designers, from Tarun Tahiliani to Manish Malhotra, are designing garments in lighter shades of white and ivory for wedding functions. 
Many designers, from Tarun Tahiliani to Manish Malhotra, are designing garments in lighter shades of white and ivory for wedding functions.  (Instagram/Anitadongre)
Full sleeved blouses with detailed embroidery, embellishments and sequins have become a touchstone for the new-age bride. 
Full sleeved blouses with detailed embroidery, embellishments and sequins have become a touchstone for the new-age bride.  (Instagram/Falgunishanepeacock)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    12.07.2022 | 03:32 PM IST

Next Story