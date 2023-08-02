In Rajesh Pratap's world, wedding wear speaks a futuristic language The designer showcased ‘Desert Rose’, a Rajasthan-inspired bridal collection for the non-conformists /fashion/trends/bridal-india-couture-week-2023-wedding-fashion-runway-rajesh-pratap-111690950473739.html 111690950473739 story

Models present creations by Rajesh Pratap at the India Couture Week on 1 August in Delhi.

The collection showcases innovative interpretations of traditional garments, including the lehenga-choli. The collection, which used gold and silver metallics, had a futuristic and minimalist appeal The menswear offered a refreshing and relaxed twist on traditional attire, featuring combinations like blazers paired with soft, flowy pants. Infused with the grandiose of typical Indian weddings, Pratap creatively employed traditional motifs in his designs. The show collection was heavily inspiration from the traditional Rajasthan attire


