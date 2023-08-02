advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > In Rajesh Pratap's world, wedding wear speaks a futuristic language

In Rajesh Pratap's world, wedding wear speaks a futuristic language

The designer showcased ‘Desert Rose’, a Rajasthan-inspired bridal collection for the non-conformists

Models present creations by Rajesh Pratap at the India Couture Week on 1 August in Delhi.
Models present creations by Rajesh Pratap at the India Couture Week on 1 August in Delhi.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 02.08.2023  |  11:06 AM IST
The collection showcases innovative interpretations of traditional garments, including the lehenga-choli.
The collection showcases innovative interpretations of traditional garments, including the lehenga-choli.
The collection, which used gold and silver metallics, had a futuristic and minimalist appeal
The collection, which used gold and silver metallics, had a futuristic and minimalist appeal
The menswear offered a refreshing and relaxed twist on traditional attire, featuring combinations like blazers paired with soft, flowy pants.
The menswear offered a refreshing and relaxed twist on traditional attire, featuring combinations like blazers paired with soft, flowy pants.
Infused with the grandiose of typical Indian weddings, Pratap creatively employed traditional motifs in his designs.
Infused with the grandiose of typical Indian weddings, Pratap creatively employed traditional motifs in his designs.

Also read: Pearlcore, sequincore shine at Dolly J's couture show

The show collection was heavily inspiration from the traditional Rajasthan attire
The show collection was heavily inspiration from the traditional Rajasthan attire

Also read: Rimzim Dadu offers a refreshing modern take on wedding wear at couture week

Next Story