Luxury should always whisper, says designer Anavila Misra

After 13 years of creating linen saris using traditional techniques like appliqué, gota-patti and zari, fashion designer Anavila Misra has entered the couture segment with debut line, Aamod, to address the demands of the new-age bride who wants a more personalised wedding wardrobe.

The new outing, which includes saris, lehngas and kaftans in colours like blues, pinks, ivory and yellows, is all about quiet luxury and minimalism—inspired by the Bundi miniature paintings of Rajasthan.

"We have built the entire collection with emphasis on one craft: hand appliqué on fabric,” says Misra. Other crafts like lehriya, hand embroidery and jamdani support the appliqué, done by women artisans of Jharkhand. The appliqué work is then decorated by her design house with hand embroidery using dabka and gota.

Talking about the collection's Bundi art-inspired motifs, Misra said the spirit of Rajasthan has always bewitched her, especially the relationship between the natural landscape and people.

From Aamod

“When you watch Bundi Palace from far, you can't help but admire the vision and determination of successive rulers who built it. When you come close and explore corridor after corridor, you are just amazed at the skill of the artisans who helped build and decorate this palace. I first read about Bundi palace in an article and subsequently started my research on it,” she says. "Among the important base textiles is linen warp and zari weft.”

Misra says Aamod was a result of getting requests for personalised wedding looks. The new wave of curated weddings, which are easy and mindful, also prompted her to the start the range.

With multi-kilo bridal lehngas never going out of style, Misra says she wants her label to represent mindfulness, detailing and a space that encourages the brides to create as many personal narratives as they want. “I feel luxury should always whisper."