Bottega Veneta wants shoppers to have fun
Designer Matthieu Blazy offered garments with innovative designs, all perfect for beach, the city life and travel
Models presented the Bottega Veneta collection during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on 23 September.
(AFP)
The collection included several oversized elements in coats, dresses, shirts and bags.
(AFP)
Blazy's dresses were colourful, chic and edgy.
(AP)
Designer Matthieu Blazy at the show
(AFP)