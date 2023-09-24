advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Bottega Veneta wants shoppers to have fun

Bottega Veneta wants shoppers to have fun

Designer Matthieu Blazy offered garments with innovative designs, all perfect for beach, the city life and travel

Models presented the Bottega Veneta collection during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on 23 September.
Models presented the Bottega Veneta collection during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on 23 September. (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.09.2023  |  11:04 AM IST
The collection included several oversized elements in coats, dresses, shirts and bags.
The collection included several oversized elements in coats, dresses, shirts and bags. (AFP)

Blazy's dresses were colourful, chic and edgy.
Blazy's dresses were colourful, chic and edgy. (AP)
Designer Matthieu Blazy at the show
Designer Matthieu Blazy at the show (AFP)

