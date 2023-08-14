From Gaurav Gupta to Loewe, the designers behind Beyoncé's Renaissance looks

Kicking off her Detroit show, the singer set the mood with 'Dangerously in Love', a sultry ballad from her debut solo album. For the day, she opted for a sheer mesh hooded dress from her IVY PARK brand.
Gaurav Gupta was Beyoncé's choice for the Atlanta show opening. This sari-inspired piece is from the designer's latest 'Hiranyagarbha' collection.
Paying tribute to her fanbase, the 'Beyhive', Beyoncé rocked a custom Mugler ensemble by Casey Cadwallader. The look featured a black and yellow chrome degradé bustier, coordinated leggings, and a chrome bee headpiece with black vinyl gloves.
Beyoncé donned a custom Miu Miu crystal-embroidered tank top paired with denim rhinestone shorts and fringed knee-high boots during the tour. This look paid homage to her 2003 single 'Crazy in Love'.
