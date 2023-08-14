From Gaurav Gupta to Loewe, the designers behind Beyoncé's Renaissance looks Since the global tour started in May, the singer has been delivering a wide range of stunning custom-made looks /fashion/trends/beyonce-renaissance-tour-miu-miu-prada-mugler-ivy-park-111691994131613.html 111691994131613 story

This custom Loewe catsuit featuring the brand's signature trompe l’oeil hands motif and matching rubber opera gloves is one of the standout pieces from the tour so far. (Courtesy Instagram/Loewe)

Kicking off her Detroit show, the singer set the mood with 'Dangerously in Love', a sultry ballad from her debut solo album. For the day, she opted for a sheer mesh hooded dress from her IVY PARK brand. (Beyoncé/Beyoncé.com) Also read: How hip-hop has changed the game of fashion and luxury Gaurav Gupta was Beyoncé's choice for the Atlanta show opening. This sari-inspired piece is from the designer's latest 'Hiranyagarbha' collection. (Beyoncé/ Beyoncé.com) Paying tribute to her fanbase, the 'Beyhive', Beyoncé rocked a custom Mugler ensemble by Casey Cadwallader. The look featured a black and yellow chrome degradé bustier, coordinated leggings, and a chrome bee headpiece with black vinyl gloves. Also read: Beyonce's Renaissance leads the list of top ten albums of 2022 Beyoncé donned a custom Miu Miu crystal-embroidered tank top paired with denim rhinestone shorts and fringed knee-high boots during the tour. This look paid homage to her 2003 single 'Crazy in Love'. (Courtesy Prada)


