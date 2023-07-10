The best looks from Paris Haute Couture Week Some of the fashion presentations were full of edgy clothes, many stuck to celebrating and experimenting with the classic /fashion/trends/best-looks-paris-haute-couture-week-fashion-trends-111688988604216.html 111688988604216 story

Viktor & Rolf are well known for their OTT runway shows and they continued the trend for the 5 July presentation as well. The designers used the garments in the collection, as the one above, as a commentary on today's way of living. (AFP)

The Pierpaolo Piccioli collection for Valentino was relaxed as well as glamorous. What stood out was this pair of trousers that looked like jeans but was actually made using beads dyed in several shades of blue. (REUTERS) Also read: Paris couture week had two kinds of fashion: quiet and loud Rahul Mishra paid a tribute to his artisans by showing them at work, with the help of embroidery, in his collection (AFP) True to its style, Schiaparelli presented a collection that combined Surrealism and high fashion. This look, from the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection presented on 3 July, looked like a sketch on a blank canvas. (AP) The Chanel collection was more relaxed and casual, oozing Parisian chicness. What stood out during the presentation, besides the easy clothes, was the location, near the Seine. The coloured cobbled street added a unique vibe to the setting. (AP) FIRST PUBLISHED

