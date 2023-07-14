advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Berlin Fashion Week goes bold and minimalistic

Berlin Fashion Week goes bold and minimalistic

The ongoing fashion showcase includes presentations that celebrate current trends as well as the classics

A model walks at the fashion show of the label NAMILIA at Kronprinzenpalais during Berlin Fashion Week.
A model walks at the fashion show of the label NAMILIA at Kronprinzenpalais during Berlin Fashion Week. (AP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 14.07.2023  |  06:01 PM IST
A model presents creations by designer Anja Gockel for the 2024 summer collection show 'Air' at Hotel Adlon, during Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, on 12 July
A model presents creations by designer Anja Gockel for the 2024 summer collection show 'Air' at Hotel Adlon, during Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, on 12 July (REUTERS)
Models present creations by Anja Gockel on 12 July
Models present creations by Anja Gockel on 12 July (REUTERS)
Designer Anja Gockel appears at the end of her 2024 summer collection show 'Air'
Designer Anja Gockel appears at the end of her 2024 summer collection show 'Air' (REUTERS)

