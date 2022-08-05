Bare beauty, red lips are couture show favourite too

As outlandish as the looks from Paris Haute Couture Week might be, the beauty mood board set for us by the design houses is everyday chic. And it’s not just Paris that gave us looks to match the easy-to-do clean girl aesthetic. Dressed in beautiful lehngas, models at India Couture Week too showed how less is more with makeup this season. Luminous skin, fuss-free hairstyles and makeup accents that will make you stand out wherever you go were among the biggest trends in both the couture weeks. It signals how the styles were reaching out to real women both in terms of the fashion (Valentino upped the glam quotient of everything, from basic tank tops to bodysuits; power dressing was another recurring theme) and beauty looks (we will be trying the J.J. Valaya bride look for the next wedding).

Here are some of the top trends that you can try out fresh off the runway.

Glimmering skin

Bare beauty is here to stay, and we feel that we are going to see many more product launches that help you achieve shimmery skin. You can either use different kinds of highlighter (powder, cream and liquid will help you achieve different finishes), shimmer shadows or even primer-highlighter combos that will give an ethereal glow. Or, you could apply some glitter directly on your cheekbones. Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Dior had models with glowing, often glittering skin. While Fendi had a more glamorous approach to the trend, Dior opted for a subtle creamy, natural highlight for the girl-next-door feel. Back home, luminous, dewy skin seemed to be the go-to look for almost all designers. Be it Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, who added a touch of bold inner corner highlight, or Anju Modi, who paired glowing bare skin with red lips, or Tarun Tahiliani, whose models stood out with flushed cheeks.

Stick-on jewels

It’s been long since season two of Euphoria was released, but Maddy’s effect is still going strong. Stick-on jewels, be it for face accents or for your hair, have been a huge hit since the release of the show. Designer Alexis Mabille had models with rhinestone-decorated braided hair and eye accents to match his glittering couture pieces. For Armani, models were seen with rhinestones on the lower lash line. Valaya created face-framing hair waves outlined with stick-on jewels and as eye accents, for the modern Indian bride. We loved his embellished face nets too. Head to the nearest craft store to replicate this trend.

Coloured mascara

A standout look from the season was the coloured mascara lashes seen at the Viktor & Rolf show. Blues, purples and even orange, the coloured mascara stood out against colourful and neutral smoky eye looks, designed for a collection, which was all about power dressing.

The middle part

Almost every show had models doing different versions of the middle part hairstyle. Dior made it look all natural with flyaways and loosely tied hair, while Fendi presented a more sleek version with glossy blunt bobs. Elie Saab created a middle part with the help of braids to define the face frame. Juana Martin had models in a slicked-down middle part. Almost all the designers at India couture week opted for the slicked down middle part or just slicked back hair. Rahul Mishra's extravagant golden outfits were perfectly complemented by models with ironed hair with a middle part.

Braids

Since 2021, we have seen every it girl on Instagram pose in face-framing braids. Now the hot girl summer look has entered Fall too but is more complicated. These are precision braids, braided to highlight your face, like Saab expertly showed in his show. Iris Van Herpen had more sculptural, braided looks. Designers Mishra and Modi had select outfits styled with tight braids.

Red lips

Red lipstick turned out to be a season favourite in Paris, as most designers did a different version of red lips to show strong, powerful dressing. Schiaparelli used different reds to complement the skin tone of each model, showing us that there is a perfect red for everyone. Maison Margiela did a more broody version to go with the models’ pencil-drawn skinny brows. Viktor and Rolf served a glossy red. From deep plums to creamy reds, Indian designers, too, used deeper shades to blend well with their heavily embroidered outfits.

