The many themes of Barbie fashion on the red carpet Actors went all out to present their version of the doll and her world during the premiere of the film in Los Angeles

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on 12 July (AP)

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Diplomat Barbie, wore a custom Wiederhoeft for the premiere (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Dua Lipa, who makes a cameo as Mermaid Barbie in the film, wore a chain-mail knit dress from Bottega Veneta, for the event (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Nicki Minaj, who has proclaimed herself as Barbie since the early days of her career, chose to wear a grey Alaïa ensemble in an all-pink event. (AFP) 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig chose the Valentino pink for the world premiere on 9 July (AFP)


