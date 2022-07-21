Balenciaga's LOL tells our fashion future

After a successful showcase in Paris, Balenciaga's latest LoL campaign, launched on Instagram, has been created by surrealist photographer Gabriel Fabry and creative director Pietro d'Azzo.
(Instagram/BalenciagabyDemna)
The designs in the campaign are unconventional and futuristic.
(Instagram/BalenciagabyDemna)
Balenciaga's signature traits, kitten heels and single lens glasses, are all part of the campaign
(Instagram/BalenciagabyDemna)
The oversized trench coat, wrapped belt and boots, all add to the drama
(Instagram/BalenciagabyDemna)
With such outrageous designs, Balenciaga really knows how to push boundaries when it comes to fashion.
(Instagram/BalenciagabyDemna)
