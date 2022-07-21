advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Balenciaga's LOL tells our fashion future

Balenciaga's LOL tells our fashion future

Created by Pietro D'Azzo and Gabriel Fabry, the label's latest campaign is all about dystopia-core  

After a successful showcase in Paris, Balenciaga's latest LoL campaign, launched on Instagram, has been created by surrealist photographer Gabriel Fabry and creative director Pietro d'Azzo. 
After a successful showcase in Paris, Balenciaga's latest LoL campaign, launched on Instagram, has been created by surrealist photographer Gabriel Fabry and creative director Pietro d'Azzo.  (Instagram/BalenciagabyDemna)
The designs in the campaign are unconventional and futuristic. 
The designs in the campaign are unconventional and futuristic.  (Instagram/BalenciagabyDemna)
Balenciaga's signature traits, kitten heels and single lens glasses, are all part of the campaign
Balenciaga's signature traits, kitten heels and single lens glasses, are all part of the campaign (Instagram/BalenciagabyDemna)
The oversized trench coat, wrapped belt and boots, all add to the drama
The oversized trench coat, wrapped belt and boots, all add to the drama (Instagram/BalenciagabyDemna)
With such outrageous designs, Balenciaga really knows how to push  boundaries when it comes to fashion.
With such outrageous designs, Balenciaga really knows how to push  boundaries when it comes to fashion. (Instagram/BalenciagabyDemna)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    21.07.2022 | 12:57 PM IST

