At Oscars 2023, fashion was a winner as well

Fashion at the Academy Awards was more classic than experimental this year. Many stars paid tribute to the old Hollywood charm in red (or champagne)-carpet favourite colours of black and white, while some tried to be a little different in oranges, pinks and blues.
Long dresses, sharp suits and Disney princess-esque gowns dominated the evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. There were some traditional outfits as well that made a stronger style statement.
Also read: Versace shows how to do fashion with star power
Actor Jr NTR, for instance, wore a customised Gaurav Gupta bandhgala with an embellished tiger motif. Fellow actor Ram Charan, too, opted for a bandhgala, by Shantnu and Nikhil. His black attire offered a nice balance to his wife Upasana Konidela's ivory silk sari by designer Jayanti Reddy. The Indian actors were at the event to represent their blockbuster film RRR, created by SS Rajamouli. Its song "Naatu Naatu" won the Oscar for Best Original Song.
Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, went the Hollywood glamour route, looking stunning in a black Louis Vuitton number.
Here are some other striking looks from the 2023 Oscars.
Also read: How designers are giving traditional textiles and crafts a Gen Z spin