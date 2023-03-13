At Oscars 2023, fashion was a winner as well There were more hits than misses on the champagne carpet of the 95th Academy Awards. Here are some looks that stood out /fashion/trends/at-oscars-2023-fashion-was-a-winner-as-well-111678684155425.html 111678684155425 story

Ram Charan with wife Upasana Kamineni at the Oscars on 12 March (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Fashion at the Academy Awards was more classic than experimental this year. Many stars paid tribute to the old Hollywood charm in red (or champagne)-carpet favourite colours of black and white, while some tried to be a little different in oranges, pinks and blues.

Long dresses, sharp suits and Disney princess-esque gowns dominated the evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. There were some traditional outfits as well that made a stronger style statement.

Also read: Versace shows how to do fashion with star power

Jr NTR in a customised Gaurav Gupta bandhgala (Courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram)

Actor Jr NTR, for instance, wore a customised Gaurav Gupta bandhgala with an embellished tiger motif. Fellow actor Ram Charan, too, opted for a bandhgala, by Shantnu and Nikhil. His black attire offered a nice balance to his wife Upasana Konidela's ivory silk sari by designer Jayanti Reddy. The Indian actors were at the event to represent their blockbuster film RRR, created by SS Rajamouli. Its song "Naatu Naatu" won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, went the Hollywood glamour route, looking stunning in a black Louis Vuitton number.

Here are some other striking looks from the 2023 Oscars.

Malala Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren, and husband Asser Malik. She was an executive producer of 'Stranger At The Gate', a nominee for Best Documentary Short Film. (Ashley Landis/Invision/AP)

Deepika Padukone, who was a presenter at the Oscars, channelled old Hollywood glamour in a Louis Vuitton gown. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Halle Berry looked glamorous in a white halter gown by Tamara Ralph (REUTERS)

Rihanna nailed the rock-chic look in this leather cut-out gown by Maison Alaia (REUTERS)

Brendan Fraser, who looked sharp in a Giorgio Armani suit, won the best actor Oscar for 'The Whale', (REUTERS)

Paul Mescal's Gucci suit with flared pants was part cool and part glamorous. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star James Hong’s bowtie was this Oscars' it accessory. The film dominated the Oscars, winning in seven categories including Best Picture, Best Director and three acting prizes. (Ashley Landis/Invision/AP)

Also read: How designers are giving traditional textiles and crafts a Gen Z spin