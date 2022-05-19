At Cannes, OTT gowns are having a moment, again
The pandemic might have made us rethink our dressing, but on the red carpet, more is always better
/fashion/trends/at-cannes-ott-gowns-are-having-a-moment-again-111652925211253.html
111652925211253
gallery
Pooja Hegde at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' on 18 May in Cannes. Her strapless gown was by Lebanese label Maison Geyanna Youness.
(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes debut in a dress by Tony Ward, a Lebanese-Italian fashion designer
(REUTERS)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dramatic outfit with 3D floral motifs was by Dolce and Gabbana.
(AFP)
Tamannaah Bhatia walked the red carpet in a body-hugging shimmery dress.
(AFP)
Next Story