advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > At Cannes, OTT gowns are having a moment, again 

At Cannes, OTT gowns are having a moment, again

The pandemic might have made us rethink our dressing, but on the red carpet, more is always better  

Pooja Hegde at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' on 18 May in Cannes. Her strapless gown was by Lebanese label Maison Geyanna Youness. 
Pooja Hegde at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' on 18 May in Cannes. Her strapless gown was by Lebanese label Maison Geyanna Youness.  (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes debut in a dress by Tony Ward, a Lebanese-Italian fashion designer
Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes debut in a dress by Tony Ward, a Lebanese-Italian fashion designer (REUTERS)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dramatic outfit with 3D floral motifs was by Dolce and Gabbana.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dramatic outfit with 3D floral motifs was by Dolce and Gabbana. (AFP)
Tamannaah Bhatia walked the red carpet in a body-hugging shimmery dress. 
Tamannaah Bhatia walked the red carpet in a body-hugging shimmery dress.  (AFP)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    19.05.2022 | 09:56 AM IST

Next Story