Home > Fashion> Trends > At Cannes, OTT gowns are having a moment, again

At Cannes, OTT gowns are having a moment, again The pandemic might have made us rethink our dressing, but on the red carpet, more is always better /fashion/trends/at-cannes-ott-gowns-are-having-a-moment-again-111652925211253.html 111652925211253 gallery

Pooja Hegde at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' on 18 May in Cannes. Her strapless gown was by Lebanese label Maison Geyanna Youness. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes debut in a dress by Tony Ward, a Lebanese-Italian fashion designer (REUTERS) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dramatic outfit with 3D floral motifs was by Dolce and Gabbana. (AFP) Tamannaah Bhatia walked the red carpet in a body-hugging shimmery dress. (AFP) FIRST PUBLISHED

MOST POPULAR light up your inbox Tweets by @Mint_Lounge advertisement