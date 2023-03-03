Arpita Mehta to present a fun take on holiday wear at Mumbai fashion week The designer will collaborate with Dyson for the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI showcase on 11 March /fashion/trends/arpita-mehta-to-present-a-fun-take-on-holiday-wear-at-mumbai-fashion-week-111677829848462.html 111677829848462 story

Designer Arpita Mehta will offer a fun, fashionable take on clothes perfect for summer vacation at the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) in Mumbai. The showcase, to be presented on 11 March, is in collaboration with Dyson.

Mehta, who's known for creating minimalist designs that celebrate traditional embroideries of India, has used a combination of floral and geometric prints in bright colours for the new collection, which will include low-waisted pants, panelled capes, bralettes, kaftans and fitted dresses. The embellishments she's used are sequins, mirror drop tassels embroidery, mother of pearl beads, coral beads and cowrie shells.

What makes the showcase more special is the designer's collaboration with Dyson.

Mehta said: “Curating a mood board of hair and makeup is something that excites me when I plan and envision my collection. Right from picking the perfect clothing material to finalising makeup and hair, the journey is filled with creative experimentation. It is also important to have a sync between the two for a perfect look. Dyson is known to be a brand that has revolutionized the hair care industry with innovative products which make styling faster and easier and I am thrilled to be partnering with them."

Leading up to the runway presentation, Dyson presented a preview of the designer's collection in Mumbai on 3 March. On the occasion, Nicklaus Yu, senior engineering manager of Dyson said, “The backstage environment is fast paced and high pressure, so are Dyson hair care tools… engineered for enhanced styling.”

The preview showcased two looks from Arpita’s summer holiday range.

Celebrity hairstylist Adhuna, who will be shaping the season's hair looks on the runway and was present at the preview, said: “As a stylist, I have to work with diverse groups of models with different hair types. So I'm looking forward to creating the spring-summer looks using Dyson haircare machines."

