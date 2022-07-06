advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Armani's sparkling show in Paris 

Armani's sparkling show in Paris

The designer's haute couture collection at the Paris fashion Week was all about the evening attire 

Giorgio Armani's collection was drenched in rhinestones, sequins and glitter.
Giorgio Armani's collection was drenched in rhinestones, sequins and glitter. (REUTERS)
Models wore floral-printed jackets and blue jodhpur-style pants.
Models wore floral-printed jackets and blue jodhpur-style pants. (REUTERS)
Tulles were highlighted throughout the collection, be it in skirts, gowns or puffy tops.
Tulles were highlighted throughout the collection, be it in skirts, gowns or puffy tops. (REUTERS)
Armani offered a selection of glamorous dresses, slender or voluminous, silky or velvety, strapless or covered in sequins, in colours ranging from Barbie pink to deep blue.
Armani offered a selection of glamorous dresses, slender or voluminous, silky or velvety, strapless or covered in sequins, in colours ranging from Barbie pink to deep blue. (REUTERS)
