Are anti-aging serums really magical?

Practising a 10-step skincare routine might not be everyone’s cup of tea. It might seem complicated and, at times, difficult to adhere to. But if you are someone who believes in a quick CTM (cleansing, toning, moisturizing) skincare routine, you are leaving out an essential element, anti-aging serums. While you might think that it’s too early for you to use an anti-aging product but experts across the world suggest it's better to start using them by mid 20s. Of course, you need to consult with your skin doctor before using them.

Why use anti-aging serums?

Anti-aging serums are water- or oil-based products loaded with higher concentrations of active ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid. Its smaller molecules penetrate the skin better, yielding great results. They are known to combat wrinkles and fine lines, but the right use of anti-aging and serums treat skin issues like inflammation, dryness and hyperpigmentation. Yes, these serums are a little expensive, but only because the active ingredients are costlier than thickeners.

Now, let’s dig deeper into how and when to apply them for the best results.

Serums are great, but their effectiveness depends on which one you choose and how you use them. There is a serum for every skin type, but first, you have to understand your primary concern, research and pick one product that addresses the problem. Using multiple serums simultaneously will make your skin look dull. For instance, you must add a hydrating anti-aging serum with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and vitamin C for dry or chapped skin. It will create a hydrated barrier for your skin, leaving it bouncy and soft to touch. Active ingredients like retinol tighten your skin and build collagen that improves the skin's elasticity. If your skin is prone to acne, then your best bet is an anti-aging serum with natural salicylic acid. It calms the inflammation and works amazingly on this skin type. Jojoba oil and olive fruit oil are other star ingredients that are a must in your anti-aging serum. While jojoba oil slows the appearance of aging, olive oil fights oxidative stress and increases collagen. To put it simply, be very cautious about the ingredients when you pick your serum.

Once you’ve chosen the right serum for yourself, it all comes down to applying it properly. What goes first: the toner or the moisturizer? Here is the anti-aging skincare routine you need to follow, including face serums.

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove the natural skin oil and pollutants. A thoroughly cleaned face implies that the products you apply after will penetrate the skin better and be more effective.

Use a toner to restore the skin's pH level if you’re using a high-pH cleanser. However, if the pH concentration in the face wash is lower, you can skip this step.

Exfoliation is yet another vital part of a skincare routine. With age, dead skin cells aren’t replaced by fresh ones as quickly, making the skin look dull. Even though the right frequency of exfoliation is twice a week, it holds great importance in skincare. While its consistency should be gentle and creamy, the presence of ingredients like glycolic acid will reduce the dullness that gradually comes with aging.

As mentioned earlier, it’s time to think beyond the old CTM routine and include anti-aging serums in your daily routine. They act as lightweight moisturizers that are powerful enough to penetrate your skin to maximize the benefits. All you have to do is take pea-sized serum and dab it on your face when it’s slightly damp. Do not rub the serum. Using too much can cause irritation because of the higher concentration of active ingredients in anti-aging serums. To reduce the risk of reaction, dermatologists suggest including serums gradually in your skincare regimen.

Let your skin soak in the serum for a few minutes, and apply the moisturizer. You must prefer the ones with natural ingredients and oils that further help skin renewal. Ideally, the moisturizer should enhance the effects of the anti-aging serum and seal the goodness in.

Applying sunscreen is something that people think is avoidable, but it’s not true. Protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is one of the best ways to avoid early dullness and damage.

From applying eye cream to night creams, your skincare routine can be as extensive as you want it to be. However, these basic steps with the inclusion of anti-aging serums are a must.

