Are anti-aging serums really magical?

Practising a 10-step skincare routine might not be everyone’s cup of tea. It might seem complicated and, at times, difficult to adhere to. But if you are someone who believes in a quick CTM (cleansing, toning, moisturizing) skincare routine, you are leaving out an essential element, anti-aging serums. While you might think that it’s too early for you to use an anti-aging product but experts across the world suggest it's better to start using them by mid 20s. Of course, you need to consult with your skin doctor before using them.
Why use anti-aging serums?
Anti-aging serums are water- or oil-based products loaded with higher concentrations of active ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid. Its smaller molecules penetrate the skin better, yielding great results. They are known to combat wrinkles and fine lines, but the right use of anti-aging and serums treat skin issues like inflammation, dryness and hyperpigmentation. Yes, these serums are a little expensive, but only because the active ingredients are costlier than thickeners.
Now, let’s dig deeper into how and when to apply them for the best results.
Serums are great, but their effectiveness depends on which one you choose and how you use them. There is a serum for every skin type, but first, you have to understand your primary concern, research and pick one product that addresses the problem. Using multiple serums simultaneously will make your skin look dull. For instance, you must add a hydrating anti-aging serum with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and vitamin C for dry or chapped skin. It will create a hydrated barrier for your skin, leaving it bouncy and soft to touch. Active ingredients like retinol tighten your skin and build collagen that improves the skin's elasticity. If your skin is prone to acne, then your best bet is an anti-aging serum with natural salicylic acid. It calms the inflammation and works amazingly on this skin type. Jojoba oil and olive fruit oil are other star ingredients that are a must in your anti-aging serum. While jojoba oil slows the appearance of aging, olive oil fights oxidative stress and increases collagen. To put it simply, be very cautious about the ingredients when you pick your serum.
Once you’ve chosen the right serum for yourself, it all comes down to applying it properly. What goes first: the toner or the moisturizer? Here is the anti-aging skincare routine you need to follow, including face serums.
From applying eye cream to night creams, your skincare routine can be as extensive as you want it to be. However, these basic steps with the inclusion of anti-aging serums are a must.
Nitin Ghuliani is Brand Manager for Swiss Beauty.