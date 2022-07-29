Anju Modi adds the magic of travel to couture

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari was the showstopper for Anju Modi's collection, ‘The Road Less Travelled'. The immersive show was a four-part presentation that showed how places like Kashmir and Leh inspired the collection.
(Instagram/FDCI)
Modi gave the traditional ‘kaftan’ a luxe update with exquisite embroidery.
(Instagram/FDCI)
A pre-draped sari that looked like a slit dress.
(Instagram/FDCI)
The garments came alive with detailed silver embroidery on velvet and silk.
(Instagram/FDCI)
FIRST PUBLISHED
29.07.2022
| 03:41 PM IST
