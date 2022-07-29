advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Anju Modi adds the magic of travel to couture  

Anju Modi adds the magic of travel to couture

The designer's ‘The Road Less Travelled’ collection at the FDCI-India Couture Week 2022 celebrates the country's cultural history 

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari was the showstopper for Anju Modi's collection, ‘The Road Less Travelled'. The immersive show was a four-part presentation that showed how places like Kashmir and Leh inspired the collection. 
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari was the showstopper for Anju Modi's collection, ‘The Road Less Travelled'. The immersive show was a four-part presentation that showed how places like Kashmir and Leh inspired the collection.  (Instagram/FDCI)
Modi gave the traditional ‘kaftan’ a luxe update with exquisite embroidery.
Modi gave the traditional ‘kaftan’ a luxe update with exquisite embroidery. (Instagram/FDCI)
A pre-draped sari that looked like a slit dress.
A pre-draped sari that looked like a slit dress. (Instagram/FDCI)
The garments came alive with detailed silver embroidery on velvet and silk.
The garments came alive with detailed silver embroidery on velvet and silk. (Instagram/FDCI)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    29.07.2022 | 03:41 PM IST

Next Story