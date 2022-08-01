Anamika Khanna's bride and groom like to have fun
The designer closed the FDCI-India Couture Week 2022 in Delhi with a collection that was an ‘open field for experimentation’
Actor Rajkummar Rao was the showstopper for Anamika Khanna's showcase at the India Couture Week 2022.
Khanna brought street style into luxury wear.
Veils, ripped bottoms and nomadic jewellery pieces were among the highlights of the collection.
The colour palette was varied, starting with sombre blacks and delicate lace in ivory to powerful red and emeralds.
