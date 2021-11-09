An exhibition to celebrate seven decades of Christian Dior 

The travelling Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams show has now reached Doha. The exhibition, which brings together fashion history and nearly 75 years of creative passion, is on display at M72 Creative Hub till 31 March, after presentations at museums in Paris, London, Shanghai and New York.

The retrospective, which features a selection of pieces that are being shown for the first time, includes ensembles from the private collection of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, a long-standing client of Christian Dior Couture, according to the press release. The show is also available for online viewing.

To the rhythm of a scenographic narrative designed by Nathalie Crinière, the exhibition has been curated by Olivier Gabet (the director of the Musée des Arts décoratifs in Paris). It features captivating haute couture dresses, a selection of silhouettes designed by each of Christian Dior’s successors – Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri, and the Bar suit, a manifesto of the New Look, designed by Christian Dior for his first collection in 1947.

The show has a section, called Dior Around The World, which reflects cultural references for each country represented. For example, there is Middle Eastern-inspired stained-glass windows by Philippe-Joseph Brocard.

Reflecting Christian Dior’s fascination with art, more than 50 Lady Dior handbags have been reinterpreted for the Dior Lady Art project, granting painters, sculptors, and designers carte blanche to transform the emblem according to their artistic vision. Some photos from the show:

From the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams show. (Courtesy Dior/Daniel Sims)

From the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams show. (Courtesy Dior/Daniel Sims)

From the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams show. (Courtesy Dior/Daniel Sims)

