Home > Fashion> Trends > Amit Aggarwal tells a different story of Indian couture 

Amit Aggarwal tells a different story of Indian couture

As part of the FDCI-India Couture Week, the designer presented ‘Pedesis’, a collection that celebrates fantasy and a decade of the brand  

The collection is a ‘visual narration’ of a decade of Aggarwal's designs. In the collection note, he says, ‘The past decade and the Pedesis Couture 2022 are not a celebration of the product but about the process— those glitches you don’t see, the endless iterations before a single form takes shape, the exhausting debates that make it all worth it in the end.’
The collection was a marriage of technology and haute couture craftsmanship, with textiles made with polymer. 
The collection included exquisite tulles made using polyester, bringing couture drama to the ramp.
This collection is a celebration of the fact that we are the glitch in time, warping forms, straddling realms, embracing eternity, says the designer in the show notes.
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    31.07.2022 | 06:14 PM IST

