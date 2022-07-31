Amit Aggarwal tells a different story of Indian couture

The collection is a ‘visual narration’ of a decade of Aggarwal's designs. In the collection note, he says, ‘The past decade and the Pedesis Couture 2022 are not a celebration of the product but about the process— those glitches you don’t see, the endless iterations before a single form takes shape, the exhausting debates that make it all worth it in the end.’
(Instagram/FDCI )
The collection was a marriage of technology and haute couture craftsmanship, with textiles made with polymer.
(Instagram/FDCI )
The collection included exquisite tulles made using polyester, bringing couture drama to the ramp.
(Instagram/FDCI )
This collection is a celebration of the fact that we are the glitch in time, warping forms, straddling realms, embracing eternity, says the designer in the show notes.
(Instagram/FDCI )
FIRST PUBLISHED
31.07.2022
| 06:14 PM IST
