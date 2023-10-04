Amit Aggarwal to present his pret collection in Delhi The designer will present his collection at the Lakme fashion week x FDCI, in collaboration with Nexa /fashion/trends/amit-aggarwal-pret-ready-to-wear-fdci-fashion-show-111696147496834.html 111696147496834 story

Designer Amit Aggarwal will present a prêt collection as part of the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India), which will be held from 11-15 October in New Delhi at Pragati Maidan. The collection, to be showcased on Day 3, is in collaboration with carmaker Maruti Suzuki’s premium automotive experience brand Nexa.

The collection, titled Core, includes roomy blouses, long shirts that look like kaftans, trousers and dresses, in fabrics like fluid silks, soft cottons and innovative rubberized textiles that give the look and feel of flowing water.

“Today's customer wants clothes that are easy-to-wear, comfortable, functional and ones that can go from morning to evening,” Aggarwal told Lounge. “Especially after the pandemic I think… the customer has become more open to experimenting with fashion. And honestly, you can't wear couture pieces every day. So, this prêt line is a way to give the shopper an option to wear our design philosophy on a more regular basis.”

The collection offers the Amit Aggarwal philosophy of marrying fantastical designs that combine flounces and flair with structural, sculptural volume, and marries the NEXA ethos of “create and inspire”. The line's colour palatte of blacks, silvers, whites, blues and reds are inspired by NEXA’s cars, the designer said. “The show will be presented in such a way that it marries the idea of speed that NEXA brings forth,” he added, without offering more details.

Talking about the collaboration, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer (marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said: "Amit Aggarwal's design philosophy about form and structure has been greatly inspired by science. He combines modern craftsmanship with sustainable materials to create innovative fashion; and it is this approach to fashion that resonates deeply with our philosophy of "Create. Inspire". We always look to collaborate with designers who are paving the way in creating cutting-edge fashion." Last season, Nexa had collaborated with J.J. Valaya.

The Amit Aggarwal presentation will also include handbags, a segment Aggarwal plans to expand soon.