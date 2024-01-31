Adrian Appiolaza is Moschino’s new creative director The Argentine designer will oversee the label's women's, men's and accessories collections /fashion/trends/adrian-appiolaza-moschino-creative-director-111706673284772.html 111706673284772 story

Italian luxury brand Moschino on Tuesday named Adrian Appiolaza as its new artistic director, hailing the Argentine designer's "explosive creativity" and enthusiam.

"I am ready to transport the maison into a new chapter, with a theatrical touch, in the pure style of Moschino," the 51-year-old Appiolaza said, citing his admiration for brand founder Franco Moschino.

"The jackets with 3-D postcards, the dress with a skirt made with twenty bras, the countless trompe-l'oeil... the list of creations by Franco Moschino that have entered the history of fashion is almost endless," he added.

A native of Buenos Aires, Appiolaza takes over from Davide Renne, who died suddenly in November 2023 just 10 days after taking up his post as creative head.

Renne had been appointed in October to replace American Jeremy Scott, who resigned earlier in the year after a decade as the artistic director of the brand known for its colorful and quirky looks.

Appiolaza, who most recently worked at Spanish brand Loewe, will make his debut with Moschino's Autumn-Winter 2024/2025 women's collection to be unveiled on February 22 during Milan's Women's Fashion Week.

"I was immediately struck by the explosive creativity of Adrian, a personality full of energy and enthusiasm, elements that have always distinguished the history of the Moschino brand," said Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of parent company Aeffe, in a statement.

Appiolaza spent 10 years as creative director for women's ready-to-wear at Loewe, which is owned by LVMH, alongside Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson.

Prior to Loewe, he worked for the Chloé fashion house, then for the Miu Miu brand under Miuccia Prada and at Louis Vuitton, alongside Marc Jacobs.

At Moschino, he will oversee the label's women's, men's and accessories collections.