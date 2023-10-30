Abhinav Mishra's tribute to mirrorwork The designer's couture show, ‘Reflections’, was a fashion extravaganza that combined minimalism and maximalism /fashion/trends/abhinav-mishra-festive-wear-traditional-mirrorwork-111698662920286.html 111698662920286 story

His show, which took place in Delhi on 28 October, included lehngas, anarkalis, shararas, kurtas and sherwanis.

Actor Sonam Kapoor closed the show, wearing an anarkali that brought together elements of gota-patti, mirrorwork and floral patterns. Mishra offered garments in shades of pinks, yellows, blue, cream and ivory, all celebrating his love for mirrorwork. (Jitender Gupta) Besides clothes, the collection showcased a range of festive/bridal shoes, for both men and women, including 'juttis' and 'khussas'.


