advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Abhinav Mishra's tribute to mirrorwork

Abhinav Mishra's tribute to mirrorwork

The designer's couture show, ‘Reflections’, was a fashion extravaganza that combined minimalism and maximalism

His show, which took place in Delhi on 28 October, included lehngas, anarkalis, shararas, kurtas and sherwanis.
His show, which took place in Delhi on 28 October, included lehngas, anarkalis, shararas, kurtas and sherwanis.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 30.10.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
Actor Sonam Kapoor closed the show, wearing an anarkali that brought together elements of gota-patti, mirrorwork and floral patterns.
Actor Sonam Kapoor closed the show, wearing an anarkali that brought together elements of gota-patti, mirrorwork and floral patterns.

Also read: This festive season, go OTT glam

Mishra offered garments in shades of pinks, yellows, blue, cream and ivory, all celebrating his love for mirrorwork.
Mishra offered garments in shades of pinks, yellows, blue, cream and ivory, all celebrating his love for mirrorwork. (Jitender Gupta)
Besides clothes, the collection showcased a range of festive/bridal shoes, for both men and women, including ‘juttis’ and ‘khussas’.
Besides clothes, the collection showcased a range of festive/bridal shoes, for both men and women, including ‘juttis’ and ‘khussas’.

Also read: H&M x Rabanne collaboration is high on festive shine

Next Story