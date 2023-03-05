A tribute to Vivienne Westwood in Paris The fashion label paid tribute to its late founder, with a collection by her husband and design partner Andreas Kronthaler /fashion/trends/a-tribute-to-vivienne-westwood-in-paris-111677988711208.html 111677988711208 story

Irina Shayk presented a creation by Andreas Kronthaler as part of his Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for late designer Vivienne Westwood's namesake label during Paris Fashion Week on 4 March (REUTERS)

Wearing punk-infused garments and accessories, models walked through the halls of the Hotel de la Marine in Paris, paying tribute to late designer Vivienne Westwood.

The collection for the fashion house Vivienne Westwood was drawn up by her husband and design partner Andreas Kronthaler.

Kronthaler played with volumes and textures. His line-up included coats with bold shoulders, and tracksuit trousers curved inwards at the bottom. (AFP)

One of the looks included a patchwork of floral patterns, with a hooded cape, illustrating how to do clutter-core right.

The clothes had an element of punk, to celebrate Westwood, who rose to fame dressing punk band the Sex Pistols. (AFP)

Austrian designer Vivienne Westwood's husband Andreas Kronthaler at the show (AFP)

Speaking to Associated Press, Jared Leto, a front row guest, called her death “heartbreaking.” “She was such a maverick and an iconoclast, in the best sense of those words. Anybody that’s ever put a safety pin in a shirt owes her a debt for encouraging us to think differently!”

