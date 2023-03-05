A tribute to Vivienne Westwood in Paris

Wearing punk-infused garments and accessories, models walked through the halls of the Hotel de la Marine in Paris, paying tribute to late designer Vivienne Westwood.
The collection for the fashion house Vivienne Westwood was drawn up by her husband and design partner Andreas Kronthaler.
One of the looks included a patchwork of floral patterns, with a hooded cape, illustrating how to do clutter-core right.
Speaking to Associated Press, Jared Leto, a front row guest, called her death “heartbreaking.” “She was such a maverick and an iconoclast, in the best sense of those words. Anybody that’s ever put a safety pin in a shirt owes her a debt for encouraging us to think differently!”
