A Marc Jacobs show with shaved heads, monstrous sweaters 

A Marc Jacobs show with shaved heads, monstrous sweaters

The fall collection, presented in New York, was made using materials like foil, glass, paper, plaster and vinyl

In lumpy oversized sweaters, Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 collection was a reaction to the recent abortion ban ruling of the US. In an Instagram post with images of his collection, the designer commented, ‘Choice’, alluding to reproductive rights and women's autonomy to their bodies. 
Models with heads shaved on sides and bumper bangs were seen on the runway, wearing oversized creations. 
The collection included chunky-heeled shoes, ribbed knit sweater (the size of a dress), and Gilded Age jackets wrapped around waists.
‘We have art not to die of the truth,’ quoting Nietzsche in his show notes, Jacobs alluded to the dark, dystopic reality of our lives.  
The materials used in the collection included foil, glass, paper, plaster, plastic, rubber and vinyl.
  28.06.2022 | 05:28 PM IST
    28.06.2022 | 05:28 PM IST

