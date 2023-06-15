A home decor guide perfect for the monsoon The season presents a good opportunity to embrace bold and vibrant colours inside the house /fashion/trends/a-home-decor-guide-perfect-for-the-monsoon-111686735500522.html 111686735500522 story

As the rainy season approaches, it's time to prepare your home for the changing weather. A good way to do so is by incorporating new textiles and materials into home decor.

Here are some trendy home interior decor tips to create a cozy and refreshing ambience that complements the rainy weather.

Lighter fabrics

During the rainy season, it is wise to opt for lighter fabrics that do not retain excessive moisture. Materials such as cotton, linen, and bamboo offer excellent choices. These fabrics are absorbent, breathable and help maintain a fresh and airy atmosphere in your home. Incorporating them into your curtains, cushions, and upholstery will enhance the overall comfort and aesthetics of your space.



Tropical prints and patterns

Infuse a sense of liveliness and playfulness inside your house by adding fun and colourful tropical prints and patterns. Consider integrating elements like palm leaves, florals and exotic fruits into the decor. Whether through pillows, throws, or curtains, these vibrant patterns will add a delightful pop of colour and texture to your surroundings.



Outdoor textiles

For those residing in tropical climates, using outdoor textiles for interior design can be a game-changer. Opt for materials like Sunbrella, known for its water and UV resistance, to ensure durability and practicality during the rainy season. Utilize them for furniture, cushions, or curtains, adding a touch of resilience and sophistication to your overall decor.



Bright and fresh colours

The rainy season presents the perfect opportunity to embrace bold and vibrant colours inside the house. Shades of yellow, orange, pink and greens are good options for creating a fresh and lively atmosphere. And these hues will create a warm atmosphere, perfect for curling up with a book and a warm drink on a rainy day.



Natural touches

Introducing natural elements like wood and stone can lend a rustic and earthy appeal to your house. Consider incorporating adding wood accents on walls or exposed brick for a textured look. What's more, add plants, succulents, or fresh flowers to your space. These natural touches will enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of the house.

Chandrika Thatai is the founder of FA Home.