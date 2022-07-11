advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > A fashion show or theatre show? Maison Margiela says both

A fashion show or theatre show? Maison Margiela says both

For the Fall 2022 collection, designer John Galliano took haute couture to the space of theatre, drama and performance 

Inspired by a modern theatrical production of ‘Dracula’, Galliano blended his collection with design, drama and tech influences. A performance of Cinema Inferno, the American psycho-drama, was played out on stage and livestreamed from Palais de Chaillot. Models synced with the performance and plot. 
Inspired by a modern theatrical production of ‘Dracula’, Galliano blended his collection with design, drama and tech influences. A performance of Cinema Inferno, the American psycho-drama, was played out on stage and livestreamed from Palais de Chaillot. Models synced with the performance and plot.  (Instagram/Maisonmargiela )
Elaborate costumes with pastel tulles, bead embroidery and latex caps were used to bring out the tension of the plot.
Elaborate costumes with pastel tulles, bead embroidery and latex caps were used to bring out the tension of the plot. (Instagram/Maisonmargiela )
Period clothing, a forte of Galliano, was on full display with iterations of American 1950s classics
Period clothing, a forte of Galliano, was on full display with iterations of American 1950s classics (Instagram/Maisonmargiela )
An elaborate trapeze coat worn over latex inners and pulled together by a huge bow at the back. 
An elaborate trapeze coat worn over latex inners and pulled together by a huge bow at the back.  (Instagram/Maisonmargiela )
The costumes were not just a rendition of Galliano's avant garde style but also an insight into the designer's interpretation of the play. 
The costumes were not just a rendition of Galliano's avant garde style but also an insight into the designer's interpretation of the play.  (Instagram/Maisonmargiela )
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    11.07.2022 | 10:13 AM IST

Next Story