A fashion show or theatre show? Maison Margiela says both

Inspired by a modern theatrical production of ‘Dracula’, Galliano blended his collection with design, drama and tech influences. A performance of Cinema Inferno, the American psycho-drama, was played out on stage and livestreamed from Palais de Chaillot. Models synced with the performance and plot.
Elaborate costumes with pastel tulles, bead embroidery and latex caps were used to bring out the tension of the plot.
Period clothing, a forte of Galliano, was on full display with iterations of American 1950s classics
An elaborate trapeze coat worn over latex inners and pulled together by a huge bow at the back.
The costumes were not just a rendition of Galliano's avant garde style but also an insight into the designer's interpretation of the play.
