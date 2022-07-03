7 ways to perfect the futuristic fashion look

Buy these tuxedo pants in cavalry wool twill and bustier in hand-forged metal encircled with rings of Saturn—a dream-like look from Schiaparelli. Available at Schiaparelli.com; price on request.

From Louis Vuitton's Cruise collection. (Louis Vuitton)

An outfit from Louis Vuitton's Cruise collection that marries structured constructions and fluid draping to offer a look of the future. Available at Louisvuitton.com; price on request.

Christopher Kane’s Zip-embellished midi dress (Christopher Kane)

Style this Christopher Kane’s Zip-embellished midi dress, adorned with zippers, with high heels and a clutch for your next party. www.net-a-porter.com; $1,695 (about ₹134,000).

Diorbay S1U Gray Bio-Sourced Nylon Rectangular Sunglasses (Dior)

A staple design of the Dior Men Fall 22 fashion show, these sunglasses reimagine sportswear codes for a bold look.

Keeback backpack (Keeback)

This advanced IoT wearable backpack is designed to power your modern, mobile lifestyle. Available on keeback.com; $399

Waxing Crescent Medallion Plate (Shop Lune)

Encrusted silver onto a metal plate, craftsmen in in Bidar have chiselled phases of the moon into little trinket plates. Available on www.shoplune.com; ₹4,500.00.

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini belt in PVC

This made-in-Italy belt will give a perfect lift to an all-white ensemble. Add a silver metallic shoulder bag and you are good to go for a Sunday brunch. Available on www.giglio.com; €133,86 ( ₹11,115).