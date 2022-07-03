advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > 7 ways to perfect the futuristic fashion look

7 ways to perfect the futuristic fashion look

From an IoT wearable backpack to a midi dress adorned with zippers, a compendium of beautiful things with futuristic designs

A Schiaparelli look
A Schiaparelli look (Courtesy Schiaparelli)
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 03.07.2022  |  11:50 AM IST

Buy these tuxedo pants in cavalry wool twill and bustier in hand-forged metal encircled with rings of Saturn—a dream-like look from Schiaparelli. Available at Schiaparelli.com; price on request.

From Louis Vuitton's Cruise collection.
From Louis Vuitton's Cruise collection. (Louis Vuitton)

An outfit from Louis Vuitton's Cruise collection that marries structured constructions and fluid draping to offer a look of the future. Available at Louisvuitton.com; price on request.

 

Christopher Kane’s Zip-embellished midi dress
Christopher Kane’s Zip-embellished midi dress (Christopher Kane)

Style this Christopher Kane’s Zip-embellished midi dress, adorned with zippers, with high heels and a clutch for your next party. www.net-a-porter.com; $1,695 (about 134,000).

 

 

Diorbay S1U Gray Bio-Sourced Nylon Rectangular Sunglasses
Diorbay S1U Gray Bio-Sourced Nylon Rectangular Sunglasses (Dior)

A staple design of the Dior Men Fall 22 fashion show, these sunglasses reimagine sportswear codes for a bold look.

 

Keeback backpack
Keeback backpack (Keeback)

This advanced IoT wearable backpack is designed to power your modern, mobile lifestyle. Available on keeback.com; $399

 

Waxing Crescent Medallion Plate
Waxing Crescent Medallion Plate (Shop Lune)

Encrusted silver onto a metal plate, craftsmen in in Bidar have chiselled phases of the moon into little trinket plates. Available on www.shoplune.com; 4,500.00.

 

 

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini belt in PVC
Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini belt in PVC

This made-in-Italy belt will give a perfect lift to an all-white ensemble. Add a silver metallic shoulder bag and you are good to go for a Sunday brunch. Available on www.giglio.com; €133,86 ( 11,115).

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    03.07.2022 | 11:50 AM IST

