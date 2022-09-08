7 luxury travel must-haves to keep you ahead of the pack

Planning for a trip can be really exciting. We look forward to exploring another city, spending quality time with friends and family, and shopping. But the actual task of reaching the destination can be draining. Boring flights, long hours of sitting, dry skin—several things take all the joy out of travelling. To ensure your next travel experience is better, we have curated a list of products and gadgets that offer comfort, practicality, luxury and a lot of style.

Also read: The best fitness accessories for when you're travelling

TRTL TRAVEL PILLOW

$44.99 ( ₹3,600)

The TRTL travel pillow

Meant to be wrapped around the neck, this pillow ensures your neck always stays in an ideal position. Available on Trtltravel.com

CHANEL LE LIFT

$130

Our eyes are perhaps the first to show the effects of long-haul flights. This serum, often recommended by travel and beauty influencers, helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles, Available on Chanel.com

Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Eye Revitalizer

LOUIS VUITTON NEVERFULL GM

$2,100

The Neverfull GM

In a world of smart living, this simple tote continues to rule, for its design, style and durability. Available in LV stores and online.

SPARDAR 12V CAR KETTLE BOILER

₹23,999

Spardar 12V Car Kettle Boiler

This portable kettle should be a constant companion. It can be used to make tea, coffee, even instant noodles. Available on Amazon.in

SAMSARA TAG SMART SUITCASE

$545

The Tag Smart Suitcase

This suitcase comes with ‘Tag Smart’ technology that tracks your suitcase with the Find My app on your iPhone. Available on Samsaraluggage.com

MASTER & DYNAMIC MW65 MERCEDES-BENZ HEADPHONES

$524

The Master & Dynamic MW65 Mercedes-Benz headphones

These noise-cancelling headphones are light and have a battery life of upto 24 hours. Available on Masterdynamic.com

DIOR BY BIRKENSTOCK TOKIO MULE

Price on request

The Tokio Mule

Made using the Dior gray felted wool and Nubuck calfskin, this cute pair is perfect for air travel. Available on Dior.com

Also read: Travel: A night at the London Zoo