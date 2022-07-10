6 fashionable ways to be part of the Barbie world

Go skating Barbie and Ken style in these distressed suede skates from cult favourite US brand Moonlight Roller. Available on Moonlightroller.com; $150 (around ₹11,860).





Downtown Chain-handle Leather Shoulder Bag (Balenciaga)

Crafted from crocodile-effect leather, Balenciaga’s pink Downtown shoulder bag features a chunky silver chain strap with a logo-print cover inspired by industrial hardware. Available on Matchesfashion.com; £1,375 (around ₹1.29 lakh)

Studded Denim Gilet (Celine)

Get into Ryan Gosling/Ken mode with Celine Homme’s denim gilet detailed with studs and authentic wear-and-tear via fading and distressing. Available on Mrporter.com; £1,172.16

Pink Slim Fit Dress (Forever New)

Fitted, slip-on midi dress in Barbie pink from Forever New, made of lightweight viscose fabric with a stylish cut-out at the back. Available on Tatacliq.com; ₹6,800

Printed Knotted Headband (Hair Drama Company)

This Hair Drama Company x Disney knotted headband in a blue tie-dye print will complete your Barbie/Margot Robbie look. Available on Hairdramacompany.com; ₹840

Logo-print Cropped Flared Trousers (Farfetch.com)

Rock the neon Barbie look with a pair of high-waisted cropped trousers from Khrisjoy that are oh-so-yellow. Available on Farfetch.com; $460