Latest Issue

PHOTOS VIDEOS

6 fashionable ways to be part of the Barbie world 

6 fashionable ways to be part of the Barbie world

From bright short pants to a printed headband, a compendium of objects to get on board the ‘Barbiecore’ trend

Amethyst Cosmetic Blemish Rollerskates
Amethyst Cosmetic Blemish Rollerskates (Moonlightroller.com)
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 10.07.2022  |  06:06 PM IST

Go skating Barbie and Ken style in these distressed suede skates from cult favourite US brand Moonlight Roller. Available on Moonlightroller.com; $150 (around 11,860).

 

Downtown Chain-handle Leather Shoulder Bag
Downtown Chain-handle Leather Shoulder Bag (Balenciaga)

Crafted from crocodile-effect leather, Balenciaga’s pink Downtown shoulder bag features a chunky silver chain strap with a logo-print cover inspired by industrial hardware. Available on Matchesfashion.com; £1,375 (around 1.29 lakh)

 

Studded Denim Gilet
Studded Denim Gilet (Celine)

Get into Ryan Gosling/Ken mode with Celine Homme’s denim gilet detailed with studs and authentic wear-and-tear via fading and distressing. Available on Mrporter.com; £1,172.16

 

 

 

Pink Slim Fit Dress
Pink Slim Fit Dress (Forever New)

Fitted, slip-on midi dress in Barbie pink from Forever New, made of lightweight viscose fabric with a stylish cut-out at the back. Available on Tatacliq.com; 6,800

 

 

 

 

Printed Knotted Headband
Printed Knotted Headband (Hair Drama Company)

This Hair Drama Company x Disney knotted headband in a blue tie-dye print will complete your Barbie/Margot Robbie look. Available on Hairdramacompany.com; 840

 

 

Logo-print Cropped Flared Trousers
Logo-print Cropped Flared Trousers (Farfetch.com)

Rock the neon Barbie look with a pair of high-waisted cropped trousers from Khrisjoy that are oh-so-yellow. Available on Farfetch.com; $460

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    10.07.2022 | 06:05 PM IST

