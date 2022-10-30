5 tips to help you give the bathroom a luxurious touch

When one thinks of décor in the bath space, it is often thought about in terms of accessorising it. The best way to dress up this space is by considering it as part of home décor.

A bath space interspersed with a colour scheme, patterns and finishes makes the area luxurious. A splash of colour can also make a huge difference, instantly turning a dull space into a vibrant one.

If you want to experiment with your bath space and elevate the bathing experience to make it more stylish and elegant, you need to furnish it just like you would furnish a living room with appropriate furniture.

Here are some steps to help you beautify your bath space.

It's time for good lighting

The right lighting can do wonders and add depth to the bath space. Lighting is not leveraged as much as it should be but, an ode to ageless perfection, you can add an illuminated mirror, which will light up the space. Pair it with the right vanity to accessorise the grooming area further.

Go for colours

Playing with colors usually means using colorful tiles. This dependency can now be done away with by incorporating colours within the assortment of bath products themselves. This vibe adds more definition to your space, and you can use various hues, like shades of blue, grey, black, gold and rose, in bath fittings. You can mix and match to create your own unique look for a modern and vibrant home.

Add Plants

Adding natural elements, like indoor plants, can do wonders to lift your mood. You can add majestic palms or low-key succulents to give that refreshing touch to your space.

Don't forget technology

If you want a futuristic vibe for your bathroom, the market has immense options. From a smart toilet that has sensors to activate the flushing mechanism, to light bulbs that switch on and off only depending on someone's presence. They have the minimalist-yet-chic look.

Expressive elements

Bath space is definitely a personal space, and one wants to use it as a place of expression of personal taste. Adding a touch of art, whether a painting or a crafts item, can help make the space more personal and lively.

Salil Sadanandan, president (kitchen and bath), Kohler Brand K&B.