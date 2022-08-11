5 last-minute style tips for your Raksha Bandhan outfit
This festive day, go for an anti-fit look that combines luxury, comfort and a mix of traditional and modern aesthetics
Give your kurta an uplift with a modern iteration of traditional dhoti and salwar. Urvashi Kaur, ₹24,000
(Urvashikaur.com )
A luxe minimal co-ord looks chic and elegant. Accessorise with statement jewellery, a pair of sneakers or chunky heels. AMPM, ₹10,950
(perniaspopupshop.com )
You can never go wrong with a summer dress that has billowy sleeves and colourful patterns. Drawn, ₹7,499
(shopdrawn.com )
Go for a silk Varanasi brocade dress for that Indo-western look. Raw Mango, ₹29,000
(rawmango.com )
The beauty of a kaftan is that can be casual wear as well as festive wear. Tarun Tahiliani ₹22,400
(rentitbae.com)
