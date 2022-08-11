advertisement

5 last-minute style tips for your Raksha Bandhan outfit

5 last-minute style tips for your Raksha Bandhan outfit

This festive day, go for an anti-fit look that combines luxury, comfort and a mix of traditional and modern aesthetics

Give your kurta an uplift with a modern iteration of traditional dhoti and salwar. Urvashi Kaur, 24,000  (Urvashikaur.com )
A luxe minimal co-ord looks chic and elegant. Accessorise with statement jewellery, a pair of sneakers or chunky heels. AMPM, 10,950 (perniaspopupshop.com )
You can never go wrong with a summer dress that has billowy sleeves and colourful patterns. Drawn, 7,499 (shopdrawn.com )
Go for a silk Varanasi brocade dress for that Indo-western look. Raw Mango, 29,000 (rawmango.com )
The beauty of a kaftan is that can be casual wear as well as festive wear. Tarun Tahiliani 22,400 (rentitbae.com)
    11.08.2022

