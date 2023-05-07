2023’s wedding fashion is monochromatic and minimal The modern bride and the groom are more focused on flaunting personality-driven fashion and design /fashion/trends/2023s-wedding-fashion-is-monochromatic-and-minimal-111683438263007.html 111683438263007 story

From Alia Bhatt’s minimal ivory wedding saree to Kiara Advani’s pink and champagne toned lehnga, each celebrity bride look in the past two years has spoken of minimalism.

Even beyond clothes, couples, in general, are now looking for ways to create a more intimate and emotional experience for their guests by incorporating their own personal stories and cultural heritage into their wedding functions.

The monochromatic and minimal fashion trend allows for a more classic and timeless look, while menswear and jewellery continue to evolve, providing more options for grooms to make a statement. Many designers and couples are also coalescing their love for art, culture and movies into their wedding aesthetics. Manish Malhotra’s latest bridal collection Khaab and Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s new range is a testament to this trend.

All of this points towards one thing: 2023’s wedding fashion is monochromatic and minimal.

When it comes to the wardrobe, while some still continue to opt for the classic reds, there are modern brides who are moving towards more intricate threadwork embroidery and pastel patterns, demanding for maximalism-meets-minimalism fashion. The overall wedding colour palette has evolved to signature earthy browns, whites and free-spirited rustic oranges, which go beautifully with bold jewelry such as nakkashi and kundan. Kundan, especially, has become a go-to choice for India’s larger community. Statement earrings are now being replaced by big studs or shorter jhumki or drop earrings. Maang tikkas are also going sleeker and modern. Maang tikka mohawks (a single row of kundan) are now being used in post-wedding functions as well.

Besides bridalwear, there's now more focus on menswear as well. Men's jewellery is going beyond just a single pearl or an emerald string. Men's attire is also becoming more elaborate, with a focus on intricate embroidery, bold colours, and statement accessories. Traditionally, watches have been an integral part of a groom’s look but in the present era, a lot of customization is happening to curate exquisite watch designs tailored for wedding themes.

Overall, the wedding season of 2023 promises to be a celebration of personal style, cultural heritage and modern design. The pandemic has undoubtedly left its mark on the wedding industry, leading to a shift towards more elaborate and personalised weddings. The focus on personality-driven design is higher, resulting in a beautiful juxtaposition of traditional values and modern-day heirlooms.

Revathi Kant is the chief design officer, Titan